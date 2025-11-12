Questlove says he 'just wrapped' Earth, Wind & Fire documentary

Questlove has "just wrapped" his documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire. While on the red carpet for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, he talked about what fans can expect from the film.

"It's a beautiful film about metaphysics. It's about metaphysics," he tells ABC Audio of the documentary. "And that's a message I think we need in 2025, like how to have hope, positivity, a belief in yourself."

He shares that message was one Earth, Wind & Fire were "successfully" able to get across to fans through their catalog of music.

"This is what Earth, Wind, Fire has done. They've successfully tricked their audience into positivity by singing affirmations, by seeking a better tomorrow, so that's what [the documentary is] about," Questlove shares.

According to a press release, Quest's EWF documentary will "examine the band’s legacy, cultural impact, and body of work" and feature archival visual, audio and written material of the band. It's set to air on HBO in 2026.

“I’m honored to tell the story of Earth, Wind & Fire and the deep meaning behind their message and music," Questlove said in a statement. "To grow up listening to the music is one thing but to be handed the keys to the kingdom of preserving history is another, I can’t imagine a better platform on which to share this documentary with U.S. audiences than HBO.”

The EWF film is Quest's latest documentary; he's previously worked on documentaries about Sly Stone, Saturday Night Live and a Harlem music festival.

Quest also appears to be working on a posthumous D'Angelo album, as teased in a red carpet interview with entertainment reporter Courtney Tezeno. When asked about his thoughts on what D'Angelo's unreleased music may sound like, he responded, "You'll see soon. It's always the sound of yesterday, but for the future. This record is no different."

