Raphael Saadiq announces one-man show: 'I want it to feel magical and like a Broadway show'

Raphael Saadiq is taking fans through the last 30-plus years with a one-man show taking place in a few iconic venues in the U.S.

Titled No Bandwidth: One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits, the show will feature a retrospective look into his career through his catalog and never-before-told stories. It will kick off May 31 at the Apollo Theater in New York City, before making stops at LA's The United Theater on Broadway on June 6 and Oakland's Fox Theater on June 7.

"I've always wanted to do a one-man show. I want to challenge myself. My one-person show has three acts; I will be talking about my career, bringing a couple of instruments to express myself, singing my original music as well as covers of songs I wish I had written, and more," Raphael says in a statement. "I want it to feel magical and like a Broadway show."

Presale tickets will be available via an artist presale, local presale and Spotify presale. The general sale will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Raphael's website.

The announcement of Raphael's one-man show arrives after his performance at the NBA All-Star game. He introduced the players and paid tribute to the Bay Area with a medley featuring a 14-piece band and Bay Area icons, including Steve Miller Band, MC Hammer, Too Short, Tower of Power and Metallica.

Raphael is also fresh off a Grammy win for his contribution to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, which won album of the year.

