Raphael Saadiq expands One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits tour

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Raphael Saadiq has added 22 new dates to the tour for his one-man show, No Bandwidth: One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits. He will kick off his fall run on Sept. 7, starting with a show at Channel 24 in Sacramento. He'll move on to cities like LA, Vegas, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and Detroit before wrapping up on Oct. 14 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

"I've always wanted to do a one-man show. I want to challenge myself," Raphael said in a statement. "My one-person show has three acts; I will be talking about my career, bringing a couple of instruments to express myself, singing my original music as well as covers of songs I wish I had written, and more. I want it to feel magical and like a Broadway show."

Presale tickets for the tour are currently on sale; tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Raphael's newly announced run follows the tour's first three sold-out nights at New York City's Apollo Theater, LA's United Theater and Detroit's Fox Theater.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

