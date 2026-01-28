Ray J opens up about health issues following recent hospitalization

Ray j attends VIP Night at Invest Fest 2023 at Guardian Works on August 25, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ray J has responded to reports about his recent hospitalization, sharing an update on his health.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, he revealed his heart is only "beating like 25%."

"I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital," he said. "As long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers."

In the caption to his post, Ray J credited that support with helping him survive the medical scare.

"Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers," he wrote.

Ray talked more about his condition in separate Instagram Live sessions, saying doctors had told he may not live past 2027.

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me," he said in one.

“My baby mama gon’ be straight, my kids gon’ be straight, if they want to spend all the money, they can. I did my part here,” he said in another clip. “I shouldn’t have went this hard, bruh. And then when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.”

He also expressed gratitude for his parents and sister, Brandy, who he revealed has covered his bills for the remainder of the year.

Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas for pneumonia and heart pain, according to TMZ.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.