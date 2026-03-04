Ray J's mother says his heart condition is 'not about attention'

Singer Ray J (R) and his mother Sonja Bates-Norwood attend WE tv's premiere of "Kendra On Top" and "Driven To Love" at Estrella Sunset on March 31, 2016, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood, is setting the record straight about his health following speculation that his heart condition was a hoax.

She addressed the rumors in a recent Instagram Live. "It's just really gotten out of hand when someone thinks that my son is faking his health, or that it's a hoax or a joke," she said. "To everyone who has genuinely been concerned and prayed for him, I want to thank you. It takes a lot of prayers and positive thoughts for things to change."

Sonja shared details about Ray J's diagnosis, which came after he was hospitalized in January.

Sonja said she and her husband traveled to Las Vegas after getting a call from his friend, where they found Ray suffering from chest pain and bundled up in a hoodie because he was cold.

Doctors later performed an angiogram, which Sonja said revealed he had a serious heart disease. He was later diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and given medications to help increase blood flow to his heart.

Ray J, who doctors said could've suffered a heart attack if he hadn't checked himself into the hospital, was discharged after a week and advised to follow up with a local cardiologist, according to Sonja.

He was told he can work, stream and remain active with limitations, though she worries he may push himself too hard.

Sonja then asked for more prayers from his fans, before reiterating that her son's condition is not a joke.

“This isn’t fake. It’s not a hoax, and it’s not about attention,” she said. “This is a serious situation. He is better. He will improve."

