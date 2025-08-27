Rihanna celebrating 20th anniversary of her debut album

Rihanna is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Music of the Sun.

The singer's website reveals that a new merch line celebrating the milestone is set to drop on Friday, 20 years to the day that the original album was released. The post urges fans to sign up to receive notifications for when the store opens.

Rihanna was 17 when she released Music of the Sun on Aug. 29, 2005. The album features her debut single, "Pon de Replay," which was a top-five hit in several countries. In the U.S. it peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also went to #1 on the U.S. Dance Club Play chart.

It's been almost 10 years since Rihanna has released a new album. Her last, Anti, was released Jan. 28, 2016.

