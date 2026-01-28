Rihanna earns new RIAA certifications as 'ANTI' turns 10

Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

J. Cole isn't the only one celebrating a birthday. Wednesday also marks the 10th anniversary of ANTI, the last album Rihanna released. While that is enough for a celebration, there's even more reason to toast: The album's tracks have earned new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

“James Joint” and “Woo” have officially earned Platinum status, while “Consideration” is now double Platinum. “Desperado” is certified three-times Platinum, while “Kiss It Better” and “Sex With Me” are four-times Platinum.

"Work" featuring Drake is now 11-times Platinum, "Needed Me" sits at 12-times Platinum and "Love on the Brain" leads the pack with a Diamond certification.

Spotify also shared data highlighting ANTI's growth in the years after its 2016 release.

According to the platform, streams have increased by 130% over the past five years, reaching an all-time peak on Feb. 13, 2023, following Rih’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Part of this resurgence can be credited to Gen Z listeners, with 5 million of them discovering her music in 2025.

"Love on the Brain," "Needed Me" and "Work" all joined Spotify's Billions Club, and ANTI marked its biggest streaming debut to date this January.

The album’s most-streamed tracks on Spotify in order are: “Love on the Brain,” “Needed Me,” “Work,” “Kiss It Better,” “Desperado,” “Woo,” “Consideration,” “Yeah, I Said It,” “Same Ol’ Mistakes,” “James Joint,” “Higher,” “Close to You” and “Never Ending.”

With Rihanna's focus seemingly on Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty and being a mother, fans continue to wonder if she will ever release another album.

In 2025, she told Harper's Bazaar, "I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this."

