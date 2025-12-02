Rihanna says she gets amazed by A$AP Rocky's acting: 'He's such a great talent'

A$AP Rocky attended the 35th annual Gotham Film Awards Monday, where he was up for breakthrough performance for Highest 2 Lowest. It's one of the films where he displays the acting chops that have even impressed his partner, Rihanna.
"Anytime I see him on camera in a movie, I'm like, 'What?' I get amazed because I didn't know he had it in him, but he's such a great talent," Rih told Extra on the event's red carpet, adding she's "so proud" of what he's accomplished thus far.
Rocky lost the breakthrough performer award to Abou Sangaré, who took home the win for his role in Souleymane's Story.
