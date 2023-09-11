Rod Wave to embark on 35-city Nostalgia Tour

Alamo Records, LLC/Sony Music Entertainment

By Jamia Pugh

Rod Wave is taking his talents on the road.

He'll travel across North America with his 35-city tour this fall, kicking off in Nebraska on October 19. He'll make stops in Kansas City, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Los Angeles and other major cities before ending in Jacksonville on December 18.

The concert series comes in tandem with Rod's upcoming fourth studio album, Nostalgia, set for release on Friday, September 15.

Ahead of the new album, the Florida native dropped off its viral lead single, "Fight The Feeling," which nabbed a top 10 spot on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Ari LennoxToosiiG Herbo and Eelmatic are all set to support the R&B singer on his Nostalgia Tour.

For the full tour itinerary and to purchase presale or general admission tickets, visit official-RodWave.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!