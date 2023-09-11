Rod Wave to embark on 35-city Nostalgia Tour

Rod Wave is taking his talents on the road.

He'll travel across North America with his 35-city tour this fall, kicking off in Nebraska on October 19. He'll make stops in Kansas City, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Los Angeles and other major cities before ending in Jacksonville on December 18.

The concert series comes in tandem with Rod's upcoming fourth studio album, Nostalgia, set for release on Friday, September 15.

Ahead of the new album, the Florida native dropped off its viral lead single, "Fight The Feeling," which nabbed a top 10 spot on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic are all set to support the R&B singer on his Nostalgia Tour.

For the full tour itinerary and to purchase presale or general admission tickets, visit official-RodWave.com.

