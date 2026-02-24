Ryan Coogler's 'The X-Files' reboot receives pilot greenlight at Hulu

Ryan Coogler attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees' Party at the National Portrait Gallery on February 21, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)

Fresh off Ryan Coogler's history-making win at the BAFTAs, Hulu has announced it greenlight a pilot of his The X-Files reboot. He is set to write and direct the pilot, which will star Danielle Deadwyler.

Hulu reports Deadwyler will portray an FBI agent who forms an unlikely bond with a fellow agent whose personality is completely different than her own, as they work within "long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena."

Jennifer Yale will serve as a showrunner and executive producer alongside series creator Chris Carter, Coogler, his wife, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian. Proximity Media's Simone Harris will act as co-executive producer. Francine Maisler, who previously cast Sinners, will handle casting for The X-Files reboot.

The reboot marks the latest project under Coogler's five-year exclusive television deal with Disney.

Coogler won best original screenplay for Sinners at the BAFTA Awards, making him the first Black person to win the award.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

