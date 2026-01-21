See the trailer for the Billy Preston doc 'Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It'

A trailer for Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It has just been released, featuring archival footage of Preston performing, including clips of him with The Beatles.
Preston was known for such hits as "Nothing From Nothing," "Will It Go Round in Circles" and "Space Race." He also co-wrote and recorded the classic "You Are So Beautiful," which became a hit for Joe Cocker. Preston appeared on The Beatles' Let It Be and Abbey Road albums, and he joined them for their legendary Rooftop concert, which was The Beatles' last live performance.
Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It is set to open Feb. 20 at the Film Forum in New York City, with plans to release it in select theaters in North America sometime in 2026.
