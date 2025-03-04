SiR announces 19-date 2025 Step Into the Light Tour

SiR has expanded his 2024 Life is Good Tour, giving it a new name for the new year. The second leg, titled the Step Into the Light Tour, has 19 dates on the schedule, kicking off May 7 in Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom. SiR will also visit Portland, San Jose, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, New York and other cities before wrapping up at the Fillmore Minneapolis on June 15.

The Step Into the Light Tour will support SiR's latest album, HEAVY, which dropped on March 22, 2024, and featured Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak and Scribz Riley. Tickets for the trek will be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales take place throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at inglewoodsir.com.

