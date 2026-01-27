Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight announce 'Just the Two of Us' Vegas concert

'Just the Two of Us' show poster (Live Nation)

Two music legends will unite in Las Vegas for a special performance titled Just the Two of Us.

Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight will come together Aug. 25 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, for an evening of "some of the biggest songs in history," according to a press release.

Gladys' catalog includes classics like "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Midnight Train to Georgia," while Smokey is known for “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me" and “I Second That Emotion," among other hits.

The performance marks Gladys' return to Sin City after taking the stage alongside Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills last May for their Four Queens, One Stage tour. The singer, who briefly lived in Vegas, had a residency run at the Flamingo Las Vegas from 2002 to 2005 and one at the Tropicana in 2011.

Smokey most recently performed in Vegas in early 2025, when he played a series of shows at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT, following a week filled with presales.

