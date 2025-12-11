Snoop Dogg named first-ever honorary Olympics coach for Team USA

Snoop Dogg attends to the Men's Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 07, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg's Olympic roles have evolved, as he's been named Team USA's first-ever honorary coach for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

He's joined the "Team Behind the Team at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee," he wrote on LinkedIn. He says his first order of business is to "shine a light on the Team USA Fund ... the crew that provides real resources for athlete training, education, mental health, career transition, and everything athletes need to thrive on and off the field of play."

"From the moment I rolled into Paris, I was instantly welcomed into the USOPC family. I felt the energy, the pride, and the love of sport that makes this team special," Snoop wrote. "The way the staff lifts up the athletes ... the way the athletes inspire the world ... it had me hooked from day one."

"So I’m jumping in as Team USA’s first honorary coach, a role that’s all about celebrating and supporting athletes beyond what fans see on the field of play," Snoop continued. "I’m here to bring my voice, my heart, and maybe a little wisdom from the sidelines ... to help motivate Team USA, shine a light on the full athlete journey and uplift the people who make their dreams possible.”

As previously reported, Snoop has reteamed with NBC for another year as a correspondent for the Milano Cortina Olympics. He previously worked for the network in 2024, providing coverage during the Paris Summer Olympics.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.