Stevie Wonder addresses long-running rumors that he isn't blind

Long time no see is the story of Stevie Wonder's life. He made that clear at a recent show following years of speculation that he isn't actually blind.

"I must say to all of you something that I was thinking," he said to the crowd at Blackweir Live in Cardiff, Wales, according to a clip shared to social media. "I wanted to let the world know this, but I wanted to say it right now. You know there have been rumors about me seeing and all that. But seriously, you know the truth. The truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind."

Stevie described how the visual impairment has ended up being a blessing in his life.

He shared, "It's allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth. See people in the spirit of them. Not how they look or what color they are, but what color is their spirit."

