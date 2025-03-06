Stop confusing busyness with achievement

ACT Leadership explains how coaching offers a valuable lens for recognizing the difference between being busy and being truly productive and effective, and helps leaders shift their focus from activity to achievement.

In today's fast-paced world, busyness has become a badge of honor. Endless meetings, overflowing inboxes, and packed schedules are often seen as indicators of success. But there's a significant difference between being busy and being truly productive and effective. Leadership coaching offers a valuable lens for recognizing this distinction and helping leaders shift their focus from activity to achievement.

A 2023 study by Deloitte found that 77% of employees have experienced burnout at their current jobs, and 70% of executives report considering leaving their jobs due to stress. Similarly, a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report found that 48% of workers globally are currently experiencing burnout, underscoring the urgency for leaders to rethink their approach to work.

ACT Leadership, in partnership with Brown University School of Professional Studies, provides insights and practical tips from its leadership research and experience.

The busyness trap

It's easy to fall into the trap of equating busyness with accomplishment. Responding to emails late at night, multitasking through meetings, or checking tasks off a long to-do list may feel satisfying, but these actions often lack alignment with meaningful goals. Research shows that multitasking reduces productivity by up to 40% because of the mental energy lost in switching tasks.

The identity trap: When leaders attach their worth to busyness

Many leaders unconsciously equate their self-worth with how busy they are. Leaders in a reactive mindset often derive their sense of identity from external validation, such as productivity and busyness, rather than from purposeful, strategic leadership. This can create a cycle of overcommitment, stress, and ineffective leadership, where leaders struggle to step back and focus on what truly matters.

Robert Kegan's research on adult development highlights that many leaders operate from a socialized mindset, meaning they define themselves through others' expectations rather than their own inner direction. This attachment to busyness can prevent leaders from evolving into more adaptive, strategic thinkers capable of transformational leadership.

In leadership coaching, one of the first lessons is understanding that activity does not equal progress. Busyness can distract leaders from their strategic priorities, drain energy, and, ultimately, limit their effectiveness.

The cost of busyness

Confusing busyness with achievement comes at a high cost—for both individuals, teams, and organizations:

Constant busyness leads to mental and physical exhaustion, reducing a leader's ability to make sound decisions and inspire others. Lack of clarity: Focusing on low-impact tasks prevents leaders from identifying and pursuing activities that drive real results.

Focusing on low-impact tasks prevents leaders from identifying and pursuing activities that drive real results. Reactive leadership: Leaders stuck in busyness often operate in a reactive mode, addressing immediate issues but neglecting long-term vision and strategy.

Leaders stuck in busyness often operate in a reactive mode, addressing immediate issues but neglecting long-term vision and strategy. Missed opportunities: By being caught up in the "urgent," leaders may miss opportunities to innovate or focus on high-value activities.

Shifting from busyness to effectiveness

Robin Rose, associate professor of the Practice of Leadership at Brown University, shared her perspective, stating, "As leaders, it is easy to get caught up in the frenetic pace of the daily 'to-do list.' Coaching helps us pick up our heads, focus on the big picture, and act on the highest strategic priorities."

Leadership coaching offers practical tools and frameworks to help leaders escape the busyness trap and focus on what truly matters. McKinsey's research shows that executives at high-performing organizations typically spend at least 50% of their time in decision-making meetings and less than 10% in reporting or information meetings. In contrast, many companies allocate leadership time in the reverse order, often without realizing it.

Strategies to consider

1. Define what success looks like

Leaders must have a clear vision of their goals—both short-term and long-term. Without this clarity, it's easy to spend time on tasks that feel important but don't contribute to meaningful outcomes. Coaches work with leaders to:

Clarify their personal and organizational priorities.

Set measurable, outcome-focused goals.

Align their daily actions with their broader vision.

2. Prioritize ruthlessly

Not every task deserves your attention. Leadership coaching emphasizes the importance of focusing on high-impact activities—those that align with your goals and create the most value.

3. Learn to say no

Busyness often comes from a reluctance to say no. Leaders who try to please everyone or take on too much end up stretched too thin. Research on decision fatigue suggests that saying yes too often can reduce mental energy, leading to poorer decision-making. Coaches help leaders develop the confidence to say no to distractions, set boundaries, and focus their energy on what truly matters.

4. Schedule time for strategic thinking

One of the most overlooked components of effective leadership is carving out time for reflection and strategy. In the busyness trap, leaders rarely pause to assess whether their efforts are yielding results. Leadership coaching encourages leaders to:

Block out dedicated time for deep thinking and planning.

Regularly review progress toward goals.

Create space for creative problem-solving and innovation.

5. Measure results, not effort

Leaders often measure success by how much they've done instead of what they've achieved. Leadership coaching shifts the focus to outcomes:

Are your actions driving measurable results?

Is your team or organization moving closer to its strategic goals?

Are you spending time on activities that create lasting impact?

Final thoughts

In a culture that glorifies busyness, leaders who prioritize relationships and results stand out. Leadership coaching offers the tools and perspective needed to escape the busyness trap, enabling leaders to focus on what truly matters. By redefining success, prioritizing strategically, and measuring results over effort, leaders can inspire their teams, achieve meaningful outcomes, and avoid the burnout that comes from mistaking motion for progress.

True leadership isn't about being the busiest person in the room—it's about being the most impactful.