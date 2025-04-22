Students express concern about Kehlani's headlining performance at Cornell University

Cornell University's decision to book Kehlani for its end-of-year Slope Day celebration has been met with backlash, particularly due to her support of Palestine.

Cornell Sun reports students and parents raised concerns about her selection, which were addressed by President Michael Kotlikoff during a student assembly meeting.

“It’s too late to secure another performer," he said, noting they were unaware of her political views when they tapped her for the event. “We found out about the social media of this performer roughly three weeks ago. It’s too late to secure another performer that will be acceptable or appropriate for Slope Day.”

Kotlikoff attempted to ease concerns by sharing that Kehlani's contract forbids her from getting into politics during her performance.

“We also altered that contract to make it clear that if there are any political events at the performance, there is full forfeit of the whole compensation,” he said. “We assured ourselves to the extent [possible] that this will be a successful event ... without politics.”

He also noted that she performed at universities where her political beliefs did not get in the way, specifically referencing her concert at Northeastern University.

“That was a sold-out concert that had no political events,” Kotlikoff said. “And by all accounts, a very successful performance.”

Kehlani has been vocal about her support of Palestine, including highlighting the country during her Tiny Desk performance and displaying the Palestinian flag in her "Next 2 U" music video.

Her announcement as headliner comes after a year of tension on Cornell's campus surrounding the conflict in the Middle East, which included the arrest of 17 people who protested a panel featuring four speakers on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

