SZA stuns fans with surprise Kendrick Lamar appearance

Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Residents of Los Angeles were treated to a live performance of one of the biggest songs of the year on Thursday. While at Top Dawg Entertainment's 12th annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive, SZA brought out surprise guest Kendrick Lamar to join her for "Luther," a record and song of the year Grammy nominee that also appeared on Barack Obama's list of his favorite music of 2025. The pair also performed "30 for 30," with Kendrick fitting in his own "Squabble Up."

Following the performance, Kendrick gave SZA a huge hug before addressing the crowd. "TDE, Watts, California, I go by the name of K. Dot, Kenny Lamar," he said. "I love y'all. Make some noise for yourself!"

The charity concert also featured a stacked lineup of TDE artists, including Ab-Soul, DoechiiSchoolboy QSiRJay Rock, Lance SkiiiwalkerIsaiah RashadRay Vaughn and Zacari.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!