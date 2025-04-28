SZA tops Hot 100 and 'Billboard' 200

SZA has worked her way back to the top of the Billboard 200, securing the position with her album SOS. According to Luminate, the project earned 52,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 24, bumping it up from its previous spot at #3.

With SOS' 13 weeks at #1, it makes Billboard 200 history with the most weeks leading the chart for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman and R&B album by a woman since 1986, when Whitney Houston's self-titled album charted at #1 for 14 weeks.

Drake's Views was the last R&B/hip-hop album that dominated the chart with 13 nonconsecutive weeks at #1 in 2016. The last R&B album to accomplish the feat was the soundtrack to The Bodyguard; it spent 20 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 1992-93.

There were no new debuts on the chart, but Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal entered the top 10, jumping up from #24 the previous week. PartyNextDoor and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U remained at #5, and Playboi Carti's Music kept its place at #7.

SZA's Billboard 200 feat coincides with her continued run as #1 on the Hot 100, a place her and Kendrick Lamar's "Luther" has officially been for 10 weeks. She and K. Dot are currently on the road for their Grand National Tour, which helped co-headliner Kendrick make history, specifically for opening night.

Touring Data reports he's the first rapper to gross over $9 million in a single concert since 2019, when Eminem broke the record for a show in Melbourne.

