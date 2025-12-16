T-Pain, Janelle Monáe to perform at Freedom Forum's first-ever Freely Festival

Janelle Monáe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 17, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Nonprofit Freedom Forum will launch the inaugural Freely Festival in April, and it has tapped T-Pain and Janelle Monáe, among others, to take the stage.

The festival will "celebrate the power of music and the constitutional rights that make creative expression possible," according to a press release, via "purposeful entertainment, artist storytelling, and interactive experiences that bring free expression to life in a way that feels relevant and resonant."

It will take place April 8, 2026, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, also featuring performances by The Killers, Dominic Fike and Avery Anna. A presale for the show begins Thursday at FreelyFest.org, with a general sale to follow if tickets remain.

Freedom Forum is "one of the nation's leading voices on the First Amendment and the five freedoms it protects," as per the website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.