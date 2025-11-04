Taye Diggs says new movie reignited passion for acting and romantic comedies

Taye Diggs stars in the new Lifetime movie His, Hers & Ours, a film he says reignited his passion for acting and romantic comedies. He tells People he had gotten bored with acting and even considered taking a hiatus.

"I'll be honest, there was a moment where I thought I just wanted to kind of take a break from acting and focus on maybe hosting or having a talk show, just because I had gotten kind of bored and I wasn't feeling the excitement I usually get from acting," Taye explains. "And then I did this movie and it sparked that flame again. I'd forgotten how much fun it is to do romantic comedies."

His, Hers & Ours follows Taye's character, Darius, a single father who slowly falls in love with the mother of his daughter's boyfriend. It's the latest release as part of Lifetime's partnership with Terry McMillan, who is very dear to Taye's heart.

"[Terry] has a very special place in my heart because she gave me my first real gig with How Stella Got Her Groove Back [in 1998]. She signed off on me. She made me realize how lucky I am, how much fun working on a movie can be and the importance of great writing," Taye says. "I've made a good living off of romance and she was the one, the first one that took a risk on me. So I'm grateful."

His, Hers & Ours is out now.

