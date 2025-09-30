Teyana Taylor, GloRilla make 2025 TIME100 Next list

Teyana Taylor and GloRilla are among the 100 emerging leaders and entertainers who made the cut for the TIME100 Next list.

Regina King shared a few words about Teyana in honor of the recognition, describing her as "singular ... vibrant, confident, and unapologetically herself."

"Teyana moves through the world as an artist in every sense. Whether she’s dancing, directing, singing, creating, or simply speaking, there is a depth and honesty that radiates from her," King wrote. "Her work reaches people because it is rooted in truth. You feel it, you recognize yourself in it, and you want to move with her. When Teyana takes the stage, she doesn’t just perform. She ignites!"

Teyana penned an essay about Glo, acknowledging her growth over the years.

"From the moment I met GloRilla, I knew her star power was real—raw, authentic, and deeply rooted in her Memphis grit," she wrote. "Over the past few years, I've watched her grow into her artistry with a confidence, not just as a rapper but as a woman shaping culture in real time."

She praised GloRilla for being "unapologetically herself" and giving "young women a new blueprint for owning space with authenticity," among other things.

"It's been an absolute honor to work alongside her and help bring her visions to life. It has been an honor to creative direct for her, but truthfully, Glo has ALWAYS known exactly who she is. So stop playing with that girl and let her cook!" Teyana continued. "That girl is not just part of the culture—that girl is moving it forward. I LUV HER and AUNTEY is forever proud! YEAH GLO!"

Other celebrities included on this year's list are Damson Idris, Tramell Tillman, Miles Caton and Rema. The full list is on time.com.

