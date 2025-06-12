Teyana Taylor talks new deal with Def Jam, 'Escape Room' ﻿and more

Teyana Taylor took a leap of faith when she announced her retirement in 2020, and it's paid off in many ways. Among them are her booked acting roles, career as a creative director and the blossoming of her The Aunties production company, which eventually led to a new and improved deal with Def Jam.

"They came with a new team and a new plan. They made the proper choices to make sure they came back to me at their best," she explains to GQ. "Damn, if I didn't take that leap, would I have the perfect situation that I have now?"

Tey is now preparing for her film and album Escape Room, which chronicles her character's journey from healing a heartbreak to finding new love. She teases it will include "slow records," club tracks, a spoken poem by daughter Junie and a few words by daughter Rue. It will also feature monologues before each song and a list of women who have long supported her career.

“I reached out to a lot of people whose hugs were a little bit longer,” Teyana says. “It was a look [they gave of] ‘I see you. I hear you. I feel you. I got you.’”

LaKeith Stanfield is on the album's visuals, as is Aaron Pierre, who she shares was involved in putting Escape Room together. "He damn near EPed the album," Teyana says. "He's so on top of it and so involved and so passionate in regards to the album."

Of their relationship, she adds, “I'm just coasting. I'm on a ride. Everything is a faith ride, and it’s either you're going to buckle up or you’re going to drive recklessly and hurt yourself. The most important thing in any friendship, any bond that you’re building, is to do it at your own pace. It's patience."

Teyana's Escape Room will arrive in August.

