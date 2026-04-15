'TIME'100 names Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Anderson .Paak among most influential people of 2026

Coco Jones, Anderson .Paak and Keke Palmer are among the most influential people of 2026, according to the latest TIME100 list. Each was honored with a tribute written by a fellow celebrity.

Brian Grazer praised Keke, calling her "the kind of talent you spend a career hoping to find." Having worked with her on The 'Burbs, which quickly led to their upcoming project Spaceballs 2, he said, "Keke doesn't wait to be told, she decides. She doesn't just reflect the moment, she creates it. We are just lucky to be watching."

Jaylen Barron shared a tribute to her best friend Coco, whom she met on the set of Good Luck Charlie. She described the singer as "incredibly grounded" and someone who "will always tell you the truth, even when it's hard," adding that she sets an example for young Black women by staying true to herself without compromising her values.

Speaking about Anderson .Paak, Natasha Lyonne called him "a magician" and "a legend," praising his artistry and creativity. She described him as a "genuine, multihyphenate" talent with an endless stream of ideas.

Others on the list include Sterling K. Brown and Zoe Saldaña.

The 2026 TIME100 will be celebrated at the TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Gala, respectively taking place April 22 and April 23 in New York City. The gala's red carpet will stream live on TIME's YouTube channel and social media.

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