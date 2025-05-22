Tina Knowles addresses whether she scolded Rumi Carter onstage during Cowboy Carter show

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

During a recent stop on her Matriarch book tour, Tina discussed the moment Bey brought her onstage at SoFi Stadium to congratulate her for having a New York Times bestseller, specifically explaining why she stopped Rumi from reaching up toward Bey.

"People have written all kinds of narratives about it, but actually it was real. I mean it's real life, you know? Grandmas don't play," she said, according to People. "No, it really wasn't that. It was just that she was reaching for the mic because she wanted to say something, and I realized that, but she was pulling, and I was like, 'Oh God. That's all that needs to happen is the mic hits her in the face, and they say Beyoncé hit her in the face with the mic.'"

Tina was praised in a "special" moment she shared onstage with Bey, Rumi and Blue Ivy in Los Angeles. She said it "was actually fun, it was exciting" to be front and center instead of "behind the stage."

With Rumi adjusting to the spotlight on the Cowboy Carter trek, Tina says her granddaughter is feeling pretty mighty.

"You know my granddaughter Rumi told me, I said, 'How do you feel when you wave and everybody screams,'" Tina recalled, according to E! News. "She said, 'It feels powerful.' I was like, 'Oh. I see what you mean.'"

The next stop on the Cowboy Carter Tour is New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where Bey will perform on May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28 and May 29.

