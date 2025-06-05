Top three things to know if you want to open a franchise restaurant

If you've ever wanted to be your own boss and start a business, becoming a franchisee within the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry might be right for you. With customers focused increasingly on value, compelling menu items and convenience, QSR franchises are set to grow in 2025 according to industry data. Wendy's shares three key things to keep in mind if you've ever thought about opening your own restaurant.

1. Quick Service Restaurant Franchises are Expected to Grow

More than 204,000 QSR franchise-operated locations are projected to open this year alone. That's an increase of 2.2%, according to the International Franchise Association's 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook. What's driving the opportunity? Consumers are increasingly more selective in spending, focused on the perceived value and personalization over simply discounted prices. According to the IFA, QSRs and fast-casual brands offering superior quality-to-price ratios have been expected to outperform in 2025, maintaining their appeal to cost-conscious consumers.

2. Restaurant Brands are Offering Support and Incentives

Aspiring QSR franchise operators have many choices when choosing to grow with the industry, including evaluating brand potential, location availability, building type and incentives as part of an overall business opportunity. Industry experts advise exploring all options to find the right growth opportunity for each entrepreneur, including the brand itself, considering rural versus urban locations and analyzing the benefits of different restaurant asset types, whether opening traditional standalone locations to non-traditional locations, such as an airport or a travel center. Several restaurant brands also offer incentives such as build-to-suit mechanisms, which can reduce the upfront cost of opening a restaurant.

3. A Partnership with Potential is Key

Mike Zak, a 30-year veteran franchise operator and president of Wenzak, a Wendy’s franchise organization, shares some advice to consider when opening a QSR:

The Menu: Does the menu include craveable menu items, is the brand innovating and providing exceptional customer experiences to build repeat visits, is it delivering relevant value and do the teams ensure fresh, hot food every visit to keep customers coming back?

Restaurant Design: Good restaurant design sets the stage for better returns. Designs should feature a simplified construction process that reduces capital expenditure and operating costs. In the digital age, it is important that the brand offers designs that include streamlined ordering, increased digital capacity and dedicated mobile pickup and delivery windows. It's also important to have a fresh, clean-looking design that employees love to work in, and customers love to visit.

Technology: Does the brand lead through innovation to help restaurant operators deliver a quick and seamless experience to customers? Voice AI in the drive-thru and a user-friendly app can elevate, and help the crew focus on fast, friendly services and customer experiences.

Infographic listing the top three tips when considering a franchise. (Stacker/Stacker)

For aspiring entrepreneurs looking to benefit from industry growth, Zak provides some final advice: “Being a QSR operator is a high-contact sport and requires the right coach to keep your team scoring big wins with strong returns on your investment. It's important to evaluate the team's performance today and understand the playbook for future success.”

