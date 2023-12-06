Tracks by Toosii, SZA & Lil Durk make YouTube's Top Songs of the year

In the wave of year-end music lists, YouTube has compiled a collection of 2023 songs deemed most popular by fans.

The top-10 list is based on YouTube's Shorts trends.

Nabbing the #1 spot is rapper/singer Toosii and his "Favorite Song." The video garnered 143 million views, and the single topped Billboard's Hot 100 and Hot R&B Songs charts.

Afrobeats star Rema earns the #7 spot with his Selena Gomez collaboration, "Calm Down." The video gained 734 million views on Selena's page, and the song spent a record-breaking 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Coming in at #9 is SZA's "Snooze," the hit record that contributed to her nine nominations lead at the upcoming Grammy awards.

Rounding out the list is the Lil Durk, J. Cole collab, "All My Life." The video has earned 145 million views since its release in May.

