Travis Scott shows love for Justin Bieber's 'Swag' after beating him to #1

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
By Andrea Tuccillo

Travis Scott may have beat Justin Bieber in the race for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart this week, but the rapper was nice enough to show some love for Bieber's album Swag.

Scott, whose Jackboys 2 went to the #1 while Swag debuted at #2, posted a shoutout to Bieber's track "Yukon" on Friday.

"For the record bro slid," he wrote on X, with a screenshot of "Yukon" playing.

The two artists previously collaborated on the 2015 track “Maria I’m Drunk.”

Jackboys 2 had the second-largest debut week for a rap album in 2025 and follows Scott's own Days Before Rodeo album as the second-largest sales week for a rap album in the chart's history.

