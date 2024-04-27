‘Bluey’ episode about moving inspires Zillow ad from Ryan Reynold’s production company A recently extended episode for the Disney+ show “Bluey” aired and it not only made adults emotional but it also inspired a commercial. (Monkey Business Images/Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co)

A recently extended episode for the Disney+ show “Bluey” aired and it not only made adults emotional but it also inspired a commercial.

>> Read more trending news

“Bluey” recently aired a longer-than-normal episode of the show where the Heeler family was planning to move but ultimately decided not to, according to USA Today. The show has become loved by both children and adults.

The Today Show’s Carson Daly said the episode, “The Sign” blew up the internet because they were so upset that the family was moving.

It was about 28 minutes long which is about four times as long as usually is. It aired on Disney+ on April 14, according to USA Today.

It became an opportunity that Zillow took with a new ad that references the recent “Bluey” episode. Zillow senior vice president Ravi Kandikonda said the company started to work with Maximum Effort which is Ryan Reynolds’ production company. It was made to “reassure families that moving doesn’t have to be so sad and it can, in fact, be wonderful,” USA Today reported.

The commercial aired on April 25 with a real-life blue heeler dog family based on Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli, according The Today Show.

The commercial is also arranged by Uncle Stripe, Dan Brumm, from the “Bluey” series, according to People Magazine.

“At Zillow, we know that a home is more than just floorboards and window sills. A home is where memories are made,” Brumm said, according to People Magazine. “And despite how a certain children’s show made us all feel recently, moving into a new home might just be a good thing. A chance to make new memories, a fresh start, a whole new chapter.”

Maximum Effort posted the commercial on its Instagram page with the caption “A true fixer-pupper.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group