Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Aaron and Nick Carter, cause of death revealed

Bobbie Jean Carter PASADENA, CA - JULY 11: Bobbie Jean Carter arrives at the Style Network Party At The Summer TCA Tour on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images) (Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, died of intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department told People.

The manner of death for Carter, 41, was listed as “accidental.”

According to the report from the examiner’s office, Carter’s roommate last saw her at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, E! News reported.

About half an hour later, she was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor. She was in cardiac arrest when she was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. She was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

Carter’s death came 13 months after her brother, Aaron Carter, died in November 2022 at age 34, and 11 years after her sister, Leslie, died in 2012 at age 25, People reported.

The report listed propranolol (an anti-anxiety medication), omeprazole (which treats indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux), clindamycin (an antibiotic) and quetiapine (used to treat mental health conditions like schizophrenia) as “preliminary meds” Bobbie Jean Carter was taking.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department confirmed to People that Bobbie Jean Carter was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.

The sheriff’s office added that no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in Bobbie Jean Carter’s bedroom or bathroom.

Bobbie Jean Carter’s daughter, Bella, 8, was in the home when she died, according to the sheriff’s department.

