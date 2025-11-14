Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcome baby boy

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”
They started dating shortly after Cardi B broke up with Offset and announced that they were expecting a baby back in September.
Not only did she break the baby news at the time, but she also told CBS Mornings that she released her second studio album, “Am I the Drama?” She is also going to kick off a tour in February, E! News reported.
Cardi B has three children with Offset: Kulture, Blossom and Wave, while Diggs is father to Nova from a previous relationship, TMZ reported. The baby boy is their first child together.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy