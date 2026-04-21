Dunkin’ to give away 1 million free coffees

Dunkin' cup
Free coffee FILE PHOTO: Dunkin' will be giving away one million free coffees. (Nitiphol - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Coffee lovers, today is your day.

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Dunkin’ is once again giving away free coffee. It won’t be one or two cups of free coffee. The doughnut chain will pour one million free cups of coffee for one day only.

All you will need is the promo code and the company’s app.

USA Today said you have to be a Dunkin’ Rewards member as well.

Dunkin’ announced the promotion on Instagram with a screenshot of a Notes app with several reminders, including “Another million coffees? April 21st?” and “drop @ 9am code should be freecoffee1.”

The caption read “Just gonna leave this here.”

Once you redeem the coffee code, the certificate is valid for seven days, People magazine reported. It is one per customer and while supplies last. It cannot be used on Cold Brew or extra-large hot coffees.

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