Falcons LB James Pearce arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA player

The Falcons linebacker was arrested in South Florida on Saturday.

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested in South Florida on Saturday after an alleged dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson, authorities said.

Doral police Chief Edwin Lopez told WPLG that Pearce, 22, was arrested fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle while police chased him.

Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:58 p.m. ET on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records. He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one count each of aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren. He was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Lopez told WPLG that the alleged dispute was between Pearce and Jackson, 24, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks. The television station reported that officers were initially dispatched to Doral Police Department headquarters after receiving a call about a dispute between a male and female.

#Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. arrested on multiple charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qEZmsyYfHT — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) February 8, 2026

In a statement, the Falcons said they were “aware” of the incident involving Pearce.

“We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” the team said.

Pearce, an edge rusher from Tennessee, was one of the Falcons’ two first-round picks -- and No. 26 overall -- in the 2025 NFL draft. He had 10.5 sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

His 45 quarterback pressures set a team record for a rookie, WSB reported. He had 26 tackles and Pearce had 26 tackles and 16 quarterback hits. He forced a fumble and recovered a fumble while playing in all 17 games.

Pearce was runner-up to the Cleveland Browns’ Carson Schwesinger for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, USA Today reported.

Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, according to The Associated Press. She averaged 14.7 points in 38 games during the 2025 season.

