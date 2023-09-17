Family catches 20 snakes to win Florida Python Challenge’s $10K grand prize

Florida Python Challenge: File photo. A Tennessee man won this year's Florida Python Challenge when he caught 20 of the invasive reptiles in the Everglades. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/Andy Wraithmell/Florida Fish and)

DAVIE, Fla. — A Tennessee man and his family were the big winners in the annual Florida Python Challenge.

The event in Florida’s Everglades ended on Aug. 13, but winners were announced on Friday, according to a news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Paul Hobbs and his family members won the $10,000 grand prize when they caught 20 Burmese pythons, the Sun-Sentinel reported. All of the invasive snakes Hobbs caught were hatchlings, according to the newspaper.

SsssSSSssshoutout 🙌 to all of our #FLPythonChallenge winners, starting with our $10K Ultimate Grand Prize winner…Paul Hobbs!!! He removed 20 #invasive Burmese #pythons! Thanks to @InversaLeathers for providing this award! pic.twitter.com/hLuCg06w0o — MyFWC (@MyFWC) September 15, 2023

Hobbs, his father Tom and 12-year-old son Dominic traveled 16 hours from Tennessee to participate in the sixth version of the Challenge, which began in 2013.

“It’s lifetime memories, very precious memories,” Paul Hobbs told the newspaper.

According to the FWC website, Burmese pythons are found primarily in and around the Everglades in South Florida, and the invasive species represents a threat to native wildlife.

This year’s challenge resulted in 209 snakes wrangled from 1,050 registered competitors, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Ronald Kigler was the runner-up this year with 14 pythons, WPTV reported. He won $7,500.

The Runner-Up, receiving the 2023 Florida Python Challenge® $7,500 cash prize for removing 14 #invasive Burmese #pythons is…Ronald Kiger! Thanks to #Everglades Bergeron Foundation for providing this 2023 Florida Python Challenge® award! pic.twitter.com/UJpmdywPwO — MyFWC (@MyFWC) September 15, 2023

U.S. Army veteran Jeff Lince won the military award for the longest python captured. He caught a same that measured 7 feet, 9.5 inches long. He won $1,000, according to the FWC.

Last year, more than 230 pythons were removed from the Everglades, according to WTVJ.

Matthew Concepcion, 19, was last year’s winner.

“Removing these invasive pythons is an important part of our efforts to protect the Everglades, and this competition allows people to get involved in Florida’s conservation efforts for one of the world’s most prized natural resources,” Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said in a statement. “I thank everyone involved in making the Florida Python Challenge a successful event year after year, and I congratulate the winners of this year’s competition.”

The Hobbs family will return next year.

“We’re still looking for the 20-footer,” Paul Hobbs told the Sun-Sentinel.