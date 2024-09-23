Missing cat returns to family 900 miles, two months after getting lost in Yellowstone

If the cat could talk imagine the tale of a 900-mile journey he would tell.

Rayne Beau was traveling with his family in Yellowstone National Park when he went missing on June 4. The cat was started by something and ran off. His owners, Benny and Susanne Anguiano tried his favorite treats and toys to lure him home to their RV, KSBW reported. Benny Anguiano, searched the park for hours looking for the missing pet.

Susanne Anguiano told The New York Times that Rayne Beau was like a “dog cat” and would play fetch and come when called.

They were told by park workers that it was unlikely the cat was still alive since there were grizzly bears and coyotes around the area of the campground and that he was probably eaten by a predator, the Times reported. That’s when the couple decided it was time to leave without their beloved cat.

Susanne Anguiano hoped that one day Rayne Beau would return home but still adopted a new cat to keep his sister, Starr, company.

But 61 days after being lost, the Anguianos had a notification that Rayne Beau’s identification number from his microchip was found in Roseville, California, about 190 miles away from their Salinas, California home, KSBW reported.

He was turned in to the Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals by a woman who had cared for him for a few nights before handing him over to the rescue

The cat was in poor health after his journey, CNN reported.

Rayne Beau had lost 40% of his body weight and when the couple finally released him from his carrier when he returned home in August, the cat that had been restless being confined, quickly relaxed.

“He just looked at me, and then he put his head down and just fell fast asleep,” Susanne Anguiano told the Times. “He was so exhausted.”

The couple still doesn’t know how Rayne Beau made it all the way to California but thinks that someone gave him a ride or the cat hitched his own ride.





