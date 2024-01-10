Honda announces new line of electric vehicles

Honda 0 Series: The automaker announced that the Saloon, a sleek, sporty electric vehicle, is expected to launch in 2026. (Honda)

LAS VEGAS — Honda unveiled a new line of electric vehicles on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show that will go into production in 2026.

According to a news release, the company introduced the Honda 0 (pronounced “zero”) Series Saloon and Space-Hub at the CES show in Las Vegas.

The release stated that the Honda 0 Series will debut in North America in 2026, followed by model introductions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

The Saloon features a low, smooth outline with a blunt rear end, CNN reported. The new models will also feature a new Honda “H” logo as the company shifts to electric vehicles.

According to CNET, the Saloon seats four passengers, with a full-width dashboard display that stretches from door to door.

The Space-Hub concept is taller than the Saloon, with a body that is more in line with a van, CNN reported.

“The mobility we dream of is not an extension of the trend of ‘thick, heavy, but smart’ EVs,” Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda, said in a statement. “We will create a completely new value from zero based on thin, light and wise as the foundation for our new Honda 0 EV series to further advance the joy and freedom of mobility to the next level.”

Honda did not say when the Space-Hub might go on sale to the public, CNN reported.

Honda does not currently offer any fully electric models, although it has offered some in the past in markets such as California, according to the cable news network.

Competitors such as Hyundai, Kia, Ford and GM have multiple electric vehicle models already on the market, CNN reported.

