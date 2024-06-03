Hunter Biden trial: President says he has ‘boundless love’ for son

Hunter Biden Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, arrives with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 3 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is standing trial for felony gun charges. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden issued a statement Monday as potential jurors gathered in Delaware for the trial of his son, Hunter Biden.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement obtained by Politico, the president shared his “boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”

“I am the president, but I am also a Dad,” he said. “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”

He added that his statement came not as president but as Hunter Biden’s father.

“Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be here for Hunter and our family with our love and support,” he said.

Statement from President Biden as his son’s criminal trial begins:



“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.” pic.twitter.com/DgDjmi7KGK — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) June 3, 2024

In September, a grand jury indicted Hunter Biden on federal charges stemming from a 2018 gun purchase. Authorities said Hunter Biden lied on a federal form about his drug addiction, made false representations to a firearms dealer and illegally had a Colt Cobra 38 special revolver in his possession for 11 days in October 2018.

At the time of the purchase, Hunter Biden was grappling with an addiction to crack cocaine, according to his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things.”

The younger Biden has pleaded not guilty to charges and argued that he is being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department, The Associated Press reported.

Jury selection for the case began at a federal courthouse in Delaware on Monday. Hunter Biden appeared for the start of proceedings alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen, and his attorney, Abbe Lowell, The Washington Post reported. Other friends and family members, including his sister, Ashley Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, also appeared in court.

It was not immediately clear how long Hunter Biden’s trial might last.

The president’s son is also facing charges in California, where he is accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

© 2024 Cox Media Group