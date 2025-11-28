John Travolta’s Santa brings back ‘Greased Lightnin’ for Christmas ad

FILE PHOTO: John Travolta attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

John Travolta has once again donned the red coat and white beard to harken back to one of his classic film roles.

This year’s Capital One Quicksilver credit card commercial featured Travolta, dressed as an updated Santa, dancing and singing to “Greased Lightnin’” from his hit musical “Grease.”

The lyrics have gotten a seasonal tweak, UPI reported.

The song now goes: “Why, this car could be frost-o-matic, tinsel-matic, 1.5 percent cash back-omatic. It’s Greased Lightnin’! Go, Greased Lightnin’, you’re burning up the quarter mile. Go, Greased Lightnin’, you’re coasting through the heat lap trials. You are supreme for Greased Lightnin’.”

The actor traded his black “T-Birds” leather jacket for a red one that reads “S - Claus” with elves replacing the rest of the T-Birds gang working on a sleigh that looks a lot like the car from the film, Entertainment Weekly reported.

At the end of the spot, Travolta flies into the night, similar to the end of “Grease” as he asks, “What’s in your wallet?”

See the ad here or below:

This isn’t the first time Travolta has brought back one of his iconic movies, but with a holiday spin.

He did one with “Pulp Fiction” co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who wore a shirt that reads “Happy Holidays with cheese,” alluding to the discussion in the film about McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Cheeseburgers in France and ends with Santa and Mrs. Claus dancing like Travolta did in the film.

He was also once again “Stayin’ Alive” as Santa in another spot that took the big man back to the 70s for “Saturday Night Fever,” reuniting him with his co-star Donna Pescow.

0 of 29 Through the years 1975: WELCOME BACK, KOTTER - "Gallery" - Shoot date July 1, 1975. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JOHN TRAVOLTA (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years 1977: Actor John Travolta in the film 'Saturday Night Fever'. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Through the years 1978: Actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John embrace in a promotional still for the film, 'Grease,' directed by Randal Kleiser, 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Through the years 1985: In this handout image provided by The White House, Princess Diana dances with John Travolta in Cross Hall at the White House during an official dinner on November 9, 1985 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images) (Handout/Pete Souza/The White House via G) Through the years 1992: John Travolta poses during a Super Bowl XXVII game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Jan, 31, 1992. Photo: Mike Powell/Getty Images Through the years 1994: THE FILM CREW FROM 'PULP FICTION' IN CANNES (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) (Eric Robert/Sygma via Getty Images) Through the years 2002: John Travolta, with wife Kelly Preston and daughter Ella Bleu, at a June 24, 2002 press conference to announce that he will become Ambassador-At-Large for Qantas Airlines. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Through the years 2002: Actor John Travolta waves a flag after arriving in his Quantas 707 "Jett Clipper Ella" on the final stop of his round-the-globe "Spirit Of Friendship" tour August 28, 2002 at JFK Airport in New York City. Photo: Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Through the years 2002: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta with the cast from the movie "Grease" attend the Celebration of Paramount Studio's 90th Anniversary. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Through the years 2003: Actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston attend the NASCAR Winston Cup Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2003 in Daytona, Florida. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Through the years 2004: Actor John Travolta makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live at MTV Studios September 30, 2004 in New York City. Photo Evan Agostini/Getty Images Through the years 2005: Actor John Travolta and his wife, actress Kelly Preston, attend the second leg of the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Australia and Uruguay at Telstra Stadium November 16, 2005, in Sydney. Photo Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Through the years 2006: Actors Priscilla Presley, John Travolta and Kelly Preston pose at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre 37th Anniversary Gala on August 5, 2006, in Hollywood. Photo: Frazer Harrison Through the years 2007: Actor John Travolta attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 30th anniversary screening of "Saturday Night Fever" on November 20, 2007, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills. Photo: Frazer Harrison Through the years 2008: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus and actor John Travolta arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Bolt" held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2008, in Hollywood. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Through the years 2009: Actors John Travolta (R), wife Kelly Preston (L) and their daughter Ella Bleu Travolta arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures "Old Dogs" at the El Capitan Theater on November 9, 2009, in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Winter Through the years 2012: Actor John Travolta attends the "Savages" photocall at the Kursaal Palace during the 60th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 23, 2012, in San Sebastian, Spain. Photos: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Through the years 2013: (L-R) Jenna Elfman, John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Laura Prepon attend the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre 44th Anniversary Gala on August 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter Through the years 2014: (L-R) John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino attend a screening of Pulp Fiction at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014, in France. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Through the years 2015: Actress Idina Menzel and actor John Travolta speak onstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Image 2016: (L-R Front Row) Executive Producer Brad Simpson, Executive Producer/Director Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson, Co-Executive Producer/Director Anthony M. Hemingway and Consultant Jeffrey Toobin, (L-R Back Row) actors Sarah Paulson, John Travolta and Cuba Gooding Jr., speak onstage during "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" panel discussion at the FX portion of the 2015 Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel on January 16, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) 2017: Actor John Travolta (L) and recording artist Lady Gaga attend Interscope's Grammy After Party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk Through the years 2018: Olivia Newton-John (L) and John Travolta attend the "Grease" 40th anniversary screening at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 15, 2018, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Through the years 2019: John Travolta attends the 16th annual GDay USA Los Angeles Gala at 3LABS on January 26, 2019, in Culver City, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Through the years 2024: John Travolta attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum )

