Police: Body recovered from pond believed to be Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade

Police in Milton retrieved a body from a pond that they believe is Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade.

MILTON, Ga. — Police in Georgia on Friday said that the body recovered from a pond is believed to be Nathan Smith, the son of rapper-producer Lil Jon.

According to a news release from the Milton Police Department, divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body at 11:53 a.m. ET from the pond.

While police believe that Smith is the person who was discovered, the department is awaiting official confirmation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

According to WSB, Smith, 27, known by his stage name of DJ Young Slade, ran from his home Tuesday morning, with police saying he may have been “disoriented.”

The Milton Police Department said there was no indication of foul play, but will treat the case as an “open and active” investigation.

Officials added that no further details will be released until the official cause of death is released and all leads have been “thoroughly examined.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time,” Milton police wrote on Facebook. “The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy.”

Milton is located approximately 29 miles north of Atlanta.

