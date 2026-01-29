Publix falls from top grocery store spot; what is most popular now?

FILE PHOTO: Publix is no longer the top grocery store, according to a recent survey.

The reigning most popular grocery store is not at the top of the list anymore.

Publix has been taken over by Trader Joe’s.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index found that Trader Joe’s moved up 2% and is now the most popular grocery store.

The agency said that “Trader Joe’s manages to maintain its hallmark customer experience, reinforcing its strong brand loyalty even amid growth.”

While Trader Joe’s scored an 86 in the rankings, Publix was stagnant with 84. Save A Lot made the biggest gain with 4%, climbing to 78, attributed to expanding its loyalty program and mobile app. It also updated stores, including improving layouts, ACSI found.

H-E-B also saw a slight gain at 1% and currently has a score of 83.

Wegmans dropped 6% and is at 78, with customers not happy with their in-store experiences, including layout, staff courtesy and checkout speed.

Hy-Vee and Albertsons dropped 3%. Giant Eagle is last with the ACSI score of 73 after losing 1%.

Looking regionally, Aldi, ShopRite and Walmart lead the Northeast while Sam’s Club is the top in the South. Trader Joe’s leads in the West and finally, Aldi is No. 1 in the Midwest.

