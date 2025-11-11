Sally Kirkland, Oscar nominee for ‘Anna,’ dead at 84

Sally Kirkland: The Oscar and Golden Globe nominee died on Nov. 11. She was 84. (John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Sally Kirkland, who scored an Academy Award nomination and won a Golden Globe for her role in the 1987 film, “Anna,” died Tuesday. She was 84.

Kirkland died in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, according to her representative, Michael Greene.

Friends had published a GoFundMe page to help Kirkland with expenses related to two “life-threatening infections” and fractures in her neck, wrist and hip.

Kirkland also portrayed a stripper and the romantic interest of Robert Redford in the 1973 film, “The Sting.” She also starred as a rock star in “Revenge” (1990) and as a woman who claimed to know about John F. Kennedy’s assassination attempt before it happened in “JFK” (1991).

Kirkland was nominated for a best actress Oscar in 1988 along with Meryl Streep of “Ironweed,” Glenn Close of “Fatal Attraction,” Holly Hunter of “Broadcast News” and Cher, who won for “Moonstruck.”

Kirkland then starred in erotic thrillers such as “High Stakes” in 1989 and “In the Heat of Passion” two years later. She earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1991 for her role in the 1991 television film, “The Haunted.”

On television, Kirkland appeared in “Days of Our Lives” and “Valley of the Dolls.” She also had cameo roles in “Kojak,” “Starsky and Hutch” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

The daughter of a Vogue magazine fashion editor, Kirkland in the 1960s appeared nude on stage and also in the 1969 film, “Futz,” when she was riding on a pig in the buff.

Kirkland had more than 260 onscreen acting credits.

