‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets found dead at Arizona home

The reality television show star was found dead at his Arizona home on April 22. He was 67.

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. — Darrell Sheets, who appeared on the reality television series “Storage Wars” from 2010 to 2023 and was nicknamed “The Gambler,” was found dead on Wednesday at his Arizona home, authorities said. He was 67.

According to the Lake Havasu Police Department, Sheets died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 2 a.m. MT, USA Today reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” police said in a statement. “The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”

Darrell Sheets, who appeared on 163 episodes of the popular A&E series “Storage Wars,” has died at 67.



Police said he died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Sheets had retired to Arizona and was running an antique store called Havasu Show Me… pic.twitter.com/k2XsJBrvLd — Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2026

Police added that they identified the man as Sheets and that his family had been notified, the Times reported.

“This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the police said in their statement.

Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of the popular A&E series, according to IMDb.com. He was a main buyer on the show, which follows bidders who compete to buy abandoned storage units, Fox News reported.

Sheets earned his nickname because of his high-risk bids on storage units, according to the news outlet. He appeared on the show with his son, Brandon Sheets, who was featured in 138 episodes from 2010 to 2016.

The elder Sheets suffered a heart attack in 2019 and had retired to Arizona, Variety reported. He operated an an antique store called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

Network A&E, which has aired “Storage Wars” since 2010, said in a statement that they were “saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets,” USA Today reported.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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