Supreme Court rules Trump’s emergency tariffs are illegal

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The highest court in the land has ruled that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are illegal.

The tariffs were a cornerstone for the president’s foreign policy and his administration’s economic agenda, CNN reported.

The justices said that Trump did not have the authority under a 1997 emergency economic powers law to enact the tariffs, The Washington Post reported.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion and was joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, along with the court’s three liberal justices. The dissent was written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, The Associated Press reported.

Trump appointed Gorsuch, Barret and Kavanaugh to the bench during his first term.

The Post said that the decision is expected to affect global trade, consumers, companies and inflation.

The government had already collected almost $134 billion by Dec. 14 under his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act announced on what Trump called “Liberation Day” when he laid out his tariff plan.

Reuters said that the amount is probably closer to $175 billion by now.

The act, known as IEEPA, “gives presidents broad powers to impose economic sanctions during national emergencies, but does not specify those powers include imposing tariffs,” Forbes said.

The Congressional Budget Office said that the tariffs would have a $3 trillion economic impact over the next decade, the AP reported.

Trump can still impose tariffs, but not under the IEEPA that he used to issue the tariffs.

Check back for more on this developing story.

