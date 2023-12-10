Tennessee storms leave at least 6 dead, dozens injured At least six people were killed and others were injured after severe storms rolled through Tennessee Saturday. (gguy44/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At least six people were killed and others injured after tornadoes rolled through Tennessee on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Montgomery County officials confirmed three people are dead, including two adults and one child after a tornado touched down in Clarksville on Saturday afternoon. Twenty-three people were were sent for treatment at local hospitals. Authorities said they are continuing to search for more survivors.

“This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “The city stands ready to help them in their time of grief.”

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end,” Mayor Wes Golden said.

Around 5 p.m. local time, a “large and dangerous” tornado was confirmed in Davidson County, according to Nashville Office of Emergency Management. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has declared of state of emergency for Metro Nashville and Davidson County.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the three deceased individuals as Joseph Dalton, 37; Floridema Gabriel Perez, 31; and Anthony Elmer Mendez, 2, according to WKRN. Two other children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Thirteen people were transported to a hospital after reports of a building collapse at a church at 3838 Dickerson Pike. Nashville Office of Emergency Management said that they are all in stable condition.

“We mourn the lives lost and ask that everyone continue to follow guidance from local and state officials,” Tennesse Gov. BIll Lee said in a statement.

More storms are expected Sunday on the East Coast.

“Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday evening across parts of the Southeast States, mainly in the form of sporadic damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes,” NOAA said.