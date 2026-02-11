Tupac, Janet Jackson, Eric B. & Rakim records inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Classic recordings by Tupac, Janet Jackson and hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday, Tupac's All Eyez on Me along with Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 will be added to the iconic Hall of Fame catalog. Eric B. & Rakim's 1987 hit "Paid in Full" also joins the roster.

Other inducted recordings include "Trouble in Mind" by '20s blues singer Bertha "Chippie" Hill and "You'll Sing a Song and I'll Sing a Song" by children's song creator Ella Jenkins.

"It's a privilege to recognize these influential recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said. "Each selection reflects the creativity, craft and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We're honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

The Grammy Hall of Fame was established by the Recording Academy in 1973. The full 2026 roster includes 14 new titles, making the grand total 1,179 inducted recordings. The full list can be viewed on the Grammys website.

The 2026 class will be honored at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala happening at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on May 8.

