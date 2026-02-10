Tyler Perry gives Grandpa Joe the spotlight in new trailer for ﻿'Joe's College Road Trip'

Step aside, Madea. It's Grandpa Joe's turn in the spotlight.

Netflix released the new trailer for Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip Tuesday, and viewers are given a glimpse of all of the excitement — and profanity — to come.

The trailer starts with a bold advisory: "Warning: You're about to see some f***** up s***," and alerts viewers of Grandpa Joe's foul mouth and unhinged behavior.

In the film, Grandpa Joe is on a mission "to teach his sheltered grandson about the real world." So he takes "the college-bound teen on a raucous cross-country road trip."

Joe's College Road Trip stars Perry as himself and also Grandpa Joe, along with Jermaine Harris and Amber Reign Smith. Perry, per usual, serves as the director, writer and producer of the film.

Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip hits Netflix Friday.

