Tyrese Gibson and Deon Taylor reunite for new horror thriller, 'Don't Open the Door'

Tyrese Gibson attends the world premiere of "The Strangers: Chapter 2" at the AMC Century City 15 on September 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Tyrese Gibson will reunite with director Deon Taylor in the new horror thriller Don't Open the Door, Deadline reports.

Production begins later this year, but details about the plot remain confidential.

Don't Open the Door will mark another collaboration for Gibson and Taylor, who previously worked together on the 2019 action thriller Black and Blue. The two reflected on their working chemistry in statements shared with Deadline.

"Collaborating again with Tyrese is like dropping a match in gasoline," Taylor says. "We lit a spark with Black and Blue, and this time we're bringing that same energy to a whole new world that is twisted, elevated, and unapologetically ours. There's nothing like building something this ambitious with someone who shares your vision and your drive."

Gibson adds, "I don't just trust Deon with my performance, I trust him with my legacy. Black and Blue was the beginning of something real between us. Now, with Don't Open the Door, we're stepping into a story that's even more personal, something layered, and rooted in purpose."

Don't Open the Door will not only release as a film, but also as a graphic novel-inspired universe.

