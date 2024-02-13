Usher and longtime girlfriend are officially married

While Usher was in Las Vegas, he didn't just rock the Super Bowl halftime show -- he also tied the knot.

After word came that the singer and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, had obtained a marriage license, ABC Audio confirmed on February 13 that the two got married in Las Vegas on February 11.

In a statement, a rep for Usher tells ABC Audio, "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas at The Little White Chapel surrounded by close friends and family."

"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes," the statement added.

The couple, who've been linked since 2019, have two children: daughter Sovereign and son Sire. Usher also has two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

