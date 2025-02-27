Usher to receive honorary degree at Emory University

Usher's charitable efforts and contributions to music have earned him an honorary degree at Emory University, which he'll accept during its 180th commencement. He'll be honored with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree and is set to deliver the commencement speech.



"There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher," says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. "Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow."



"I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions," adds Usher, whose New Look organization has worked in partnership with Emory. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world."

Emory University's commencement ceremony will take place on May 12.

