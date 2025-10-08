Verzuz to return with showdown between Cash Money and No Limit record labels

Artists Timbaland and Swizz Beatz attend day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

After three years of hiatus, Verzuz is set to make a comeback. The platform, which celebrates the discographies of artists in the culture, will return at ComplexCon 2025. Creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz announced the news Wednesday, revealing the first showdown will be between labels Cash Money and No Limit.

"IT'S OFFICIAL. Verzuz is BACK — live at #ComplexCon Las Vegas. Cash Money VERZUZ No Limit Celebration," read the announcement. "One stage. Two legendary iconic Labels. History is about to be made !!"

The event will take place Oct. 25 in Las Vegas; tickets are currently are on sale. Streaming details will be announced at a later time.

Created during the pandemic as a series displayed on Instagram Live, Verzuz is a music battle that saw artists put their best hits up against each other, with music consumers as the audience. It later evolved to include a live audience, with streaming expanding to the Verzuz website, YouTube and TrillerTV, which had once acquired the platform.

Fans watched competitions between Brandy and Monica, Fat Joe and Ja Rule, and Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane, and more; Mario and Omarion were the last to face off before the series went on hiatus.

The break was extended as Swizz Beatz and Timbaland handled legal issues with TrillerTV, alleging the company failed to make acquisition payments. Variety reports they sued the company for $28 million in August 2022 and later settled for an undisclosed amount. The producers have since found a new distribution partner in the social media platform X, according to the outlet.

